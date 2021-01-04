Unanet

EMURGO Academy Partners with INTELLEQ to Drive Blockchain Ecosystem

Sarah Sybert January 4, 2021 News, Technology

EMURGO Academy Partners with INTELLEQ to Drive Blockchain Ecosystem
Blockchain Ecosystem

EMURGO Academy and INTELLEQ have partnered to deliver Blockchain ecosystem across the nation by providing training and consulting services. The companies will work to build capacity through awareness programs and training initiatives. The partnership will also mentor and consult with start up’s in Blockchain. 

"IntelleQ, in partnership with Emurgo Academy, are providing a wide range of courses on Blockchain. These courses are surely going to help transform business processes and enhance mission delivery in the Commercial and Federal Government sectors in the USA,” said Chandra Sabbavarpu, Member, INTELLEQ. 

The partnership will offer training courses to developers, students, universities, professionals and leaders to help expand blockchain technology. “This collaboration will also help immensely to build a complete Blockchain Ecosystem in the USA,” Sabbavarpu added. 

This strategic business expansion aligns with both EMURGO’s and INTELLEQ philosophy and mission to drive the adoption of blockchain ecosystem. 

“EMURGO would be able to leverage its expertise in blockchain and AI/ML to ensure that we are able to train and do capacity building and mentor young aspirants to foster blockchain adoption in USA,” said E. Venkatesan, CEO EMURGO Academy.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

Universal Encryption

Army’s Standards-Compliant Universal Encryption Chip Enters Final Testing

The U.S. Army has commenced final testing for a reprogrammable cryptographic module that works as a universal chip that can support communications for computers, satellites, radios, unmanned aerial systems and ground infrastructure. The REprogrammable Single Chip Universal Encryptor (RESCUE) utilizes encryption algorithms from the National Institute for Standards and Technology (NIST) and National Security Agency (NSA) to ensure baseline compliance.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved