KBR Wins LanzaTech Contract to Deliver Engineering Services; Jay Ibrahim Quoted

Jay Ibrahim KBR

KBR has been awarded a projected five-year Master Services Agreement by LanzaTech to provide engineering services for LanzaTech’s global carbon recycling technology projects, KBR reported on Thursday.

"We are excited and proud to take part in LanzaTech's carbon capture projects and help build on their sustainable solutions to reduce, recycle and reuse carbon,” said Jay Ibrahim , KBR president, Technology Solutions.

Under the contract, KBR will provide basic engineering design services and technical support for LanzaTech's projects across various locations. Work will be led by KBR's Wilmington, Delaware office with support from KBR's global subject matter experts.

“This win is indicative of KBR's commitment to sustainability and aligns with our robust sustainability action plan which includes reducing carbon footprints around the world," Ibrahim added.

KBR’s recent contract award adds to the company’s history of providing engineering and support services. In May 2020, the company announced that it entered into a joint venture agreement with NIPIneftegas JSC to develop a new engineering and support services company, KBR-NIPILLP .

With support from KBR and NIPIneftegas, the joint venture will provide engineering, procurement, design and related services for projects across the upstream, midstream and downstream oil and gas sectors.

"This joint venture represents KBR's ability to bring consistent and valuable training and educational programs to the region. We look forward to mobilizing our expertise, innovative systems and low-cost energy solutions to support our clients' success on their new projects in Kazakhstan," Ibrahim said in regard to the launch of KBR-NIPILLP.

About KBR

KBR is a global provider of differentiated professional services and solutions across the asset and program life cycle within the government and technology sectors. KBR employs approximately 28,000 people worldwide with customers in more than 80 countries and operations in 40 countries.

KBR is proud to work with its customers across the globe to provide technology, value-added services, and long- term operations and maintenance services to ensure consistent delivery with predictable results. At KBR, We Deliver.