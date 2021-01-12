NSA Releases Report on 2020 Cybersecurity Initiatives; Anne Neuberger Quoted

Anne Neuberger National Security Agency

The National Security Agency (NSA) has issued its 2020 Cybersecurity Report that details progress on the agency's initiatives focused on integrating threat intelligence, cryptographic knowledge, vulnerability analysis, defensive operations and technical expertise.

NSA’s Cybersecurity Year In Review report covers efforts under the agency's Cybersecurity Directorate that was created in 2019 to address threats to sensitive U.S. systems and critical infrastructure including the defense industrial base.

According to the report, NSA was able to help the Department of Defense (DoD) modernize encryption procedures and mitigate attacks resulting from quantum systems and “adversarial computational advances”.

NSA also worked to establish a Twitter handle for cybersecurity operations and support COVID-19 vaccine development as well as 2020 election security efforts together with the FBI, U.S. Cyber Command (CYBERCOM) and Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA).

“As we began our first year, we took a deliberate approach to building trust by sharing unclassified threat and cybersecurity advice,” said Anne Neuberger, director of NSA's Cybersecurity Directorate and 2020 Wash100 Award recipient, in the report.

“We forged deeper relationships with our U.S. government and industry partners to deliver better outcomes than any of us could achieve alone.”