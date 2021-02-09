Unanet

Adm. Michael Gilday: Unmanned Vessel Program to Strictly Use Tested Tech Only

Nichols Martin February 9, 2021 News, Technology

Adm. Michael Gilday Chief of Naval Operations U.S. Navy

Adm. Michael Gilday, chief of naval operations, said he wants the service to equip new unmanned vessels only with proven technologies, to avoid issues in development. Gilday said this approach aims to avoid problems the Navy experienced with littoral combat ships due to using untested equipment, Breaking Defense reported Monday.

The service branch will identify its technology priorities for the new vessels under the Unmanned Campaign Plan. Adm. Gilday also told Breaking Defense he wants the unmanned vessels to integrate with the command and control networks of other domains, instead of relying on separate C2 systems.

The unmanned vessels must align with the Navy's Project Overmatch, an effort to develop a C2 network compatible with the Department of Defense's (DOD) planned Joint All-Domain Command and Control (JADC2) concept.

DOD envisions JADC2 as an integrated network of sensors and situational awareness systems across all military domains.

