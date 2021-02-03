Unanet

Chike Aguh Named DOL Chief Innovation Officer

Matthew Nelson February 3, 2021 Executive Moves, News

Chike Aguh Named DOL Chief Innovation Officer
Department of Labor

Chike Aguh, a technology and human rights fellow at the Harvard Carr Center for Human Rights Policy, has succeeded Xavier Hughes as chief innovation officer at the Department of Labor (DOL), according to a LinkedIn post. Aguh currently serves as a public speaker at Leading Authorities Inc. and a lecturer at the Columbia University in the City of New York.

He is the head of economic mobility pathways at Education Design Lab, a nonprofit organization that aims to design, test and implement models that could address rapid changes in the economy.

Aguh is also a venture partner at early and growth stage capital firm New Markets Venture Partners and a member of the Consortium for Advancing Adult Learning and Development.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

CISA

CISA to Demonstrate Tech for Emergency Comms on the Energy Grid

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) plans to test a new technology designed to support priority communications for emergency response efforts. Crius Technology Group's Comm³ technology would help CISA route security and emergency preparedness communications signals across the electric grid, under the Next Generation Network Priority Service program's second phase, CISA said Tuesday.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved