Chike Aguh Named DOL Chief Innovation Officer

Department of Labor

Chike Aguh, a technology and human rights fellow at the Harvard Carr Center for Human Rights Policy, has succeeded Xavier Hughes as chief innovation officer at the Department of Labor (DOL), according to a LinkedIn post. Aguh currently serves as a public speaker at Leading Authorities Inc. and a lecturer at the Columbia University in the City of New York.

He is the head of economic mobility pathways at Education Design Lab, a nonprofit organization that aims to design, test and implement models that could address rapid changes in the economy.

Aguh is also a venture partner at early and growth stage capital firm New Markets Venture Partners and a member of the Consortium for Advancing Adult Learning and Development.