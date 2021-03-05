AIT and MT Selected as 2020 Pavilion Partners of the Year

Pavilion

Pavilion Data Systems , announced Thursday that Alliance Integrated Technology (AIT) and Meadowgate Technologies (MT) are its partners for enterprise and federal sectors , respectfully.

The enterprise winners AIT and Pavilion used an innovative solution that increased its throughput by 5x. Simultaneously, the companies cut volumetric capture and rendering times in half. The effect of these products accelerated high-quality content releases platforms that attracted and helped retain creative talent for clients such as Sony Innovation Studios .

“Volumetric capture brings a new paradigm of size and requires the highest performance in render speeds, and our clients needed a storage solution that could meet the performance requirements of GPU-based rendering,” stated Billy Russell , vice president and chief technical officer of Alliance Integrated Technology.

“The Pavilion HyperParallel Data Platform is the only storage solution with the performance/density to address the current and future needs for volumetric capture and GPU-based rendering. Pavilion's HyperParallel Flash Array, with support for the latest in high-speed Ethernet protocols such as RDMA over Converged Ethernet (RoCE) with direct to both Microsoft and Linux hosts, delivered the performance they needed,” added Russell.

“Pavilion Partners are an integral part of our ability to deliver universally unmatched storage solutions to customers across the globe,” said Chris McBride , Pavilion chief revenue officer.

“AIT is one of those special partners where they are directly aligned with our mission and add the design, integration, and services value required to deliver the best solution to meet our mutual customer’s needs. It is Pavilion’s honor to recognize AIT as our Enterprise Partner of the Year,” concluded McBride.

The federal winners MT and Pavilion safeguarded American lives and property through advanced analytics technology.

Meadowgate Technologies commented, “the Pavilion HyperParallel Data Platform enabled us to provide solutions that surprised our very demanding customers in terms of what they could now perform. We thrive on shattering our customers’ expectations.”