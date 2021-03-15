FBI Agent Bryan Vorndran to Lead Agency’s Cyber Division

Bryan Vorndran Cyber Division FBI

Bryan Vorndran, a special agent at the FBI, has been appointed to serve as assistant director of the agency's cyber division. Vorndran, who most recently served with the FBI's New Orleans Field Office, will move to the bureau's headquarters in Washington, D.C. for his new assignment, FBI said Friday.

He joined the FBI in 2003 as a special agent for the agency's Washington Field Office and went on to pursue heroin- and cocaine-related investigations. His FBI career includes work with the International Contract Corruption Task Force in Afghanistan and the agency's counterterrorism division.

The experienced FBI agent led Washington Field Office’s Joint Terrorism Task Force from 2013, then transferred to Baltimore Field Office in 2016 for leadership over cyber and counterintelligence programs.

Vorndran served as an operations manager for Merck and Co. before starting a career at the FBI.