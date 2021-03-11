Merrick Garland Now Senate-Confirmed to Serve as U.S. Attorney General

Merrick Garland U.S. Attorney General

Judge Merrick Garland has received the Senate's confirmation to serve as U.S. attorney general, a role through which he will lead the country's Department of Justice (DOJ), Axios reported Wednesday. His confirmation resulted from a 70-30 vote the Senate made on the same day.

Garland formerly served as a circuit judge for the District of Columbia at the U.S. Court of Appeals, and facilitated prosecutions for the Oklahoma City bombing incident during his time as a principal associate deputy attorney general.

The newly confirmed attorney general told the Senate he plans to administer the prosecution of those who raided the U.S. Capitol in Jan. 2021.

Former President Obama originally had Garland as a nominee to serve as an associate justice of the Supreme Court. This nomination did not push through due to interference from republicans.