Liberty Defense Holdings to Commercialize DHS-Financed Screening Tech

DHS Science and Technology

Liberty Defense Holdings has been licensed to commercialize a pair of screening systems sponsored by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

DHS said Tuesday that it funded the Shoe Scanner and the High Definition – Advanced Imaging Technology (HD-AIT), which are developed by the Department of Energy's (DOE) Pacific Northwest National Laboratory.

HD-AIT boosts the resolution and lessens the false alarms of screening processes, allowing for security checks that don't require subjects to take off light jackets. Shoe Scanner uses the same technology to see through footwear. This screening approach does not require subjects to take off their shoes.

“DHS S&T has invested in developing the next generation screening HD-AIT and shoe scanner that offer significant improvements to current systems,” said John Fortune, Screening-at-Speed program manager at DHS's Science and Technology Directorate.

Both technologies align with the Transportation Security Administration's (TSA) requirements.