Serco Designated VETS Indexes Five Star Employer For Veteran Support Efforts

Serco announced on Friday that it has earned the designation VETS Indexes 5 Star Employer as part of the 2021 VETS Indexes Employer Awards . The designation recognizes Serco’s commitment to recruiting, hiring, retaining, developing and supporting veteran employees, military spouses and others in the military community.

“We take pride in providing support networks and opportunities that cater specifically to the needs of service members, veterans, and military spouses to ensure a successful career journey at Serco,” commented Tom Watson , senior vice president of Serco’s Defense Services Group and executive sponsor of sercoVets.

“Our employee resource group is focused on enabling our workforce to connect, network and grow as professionals, while also taking pride in community involvement by volunteering and fundraising for a variety of military nonprofits including Toys for Tots , Armed Services YMCA and the Fisher House Foundation ,” added Watson.

The first inaugural VETS Indexes Employer Awards evaluate companies in several categories, including veteran job candidate recruiting and hiring, veteran employee development and retention, veteran-inclusive company policies and culture, and support for the National Guard and Reserves members and military spouse/family support.

Serco was recognized for its commitment to hiring members of the military community. The company employs over 9,000 personnel throughout North America; 22% of that workforce are veterans, reservists or military spouses.

Last year, Serco created a veteran-focused Employee Resource Group (ERG), sercoVets, to provide a forum for Serco employees, veterans, military spouses and allies to feel a sense of community.

“Coming out of the military with cutting-edge technical training, as well as critical soft skills including leadership and teamwork, veterans represent one of our nation’s richest talent pools. Yet all too often, civilian employers fail to put in place the policies and practices needed to understand and attract military-connected talent,” stated George Altman , managing director of VETS Indexes.

About Serco Inc.

Serco Inc. is a leading provider of professional, technology, and management services. The company advises, designs, integrates and delivers solutions that transform how clients achieve their missions. Serco’s customer-first approach, robust portfolio of services and global experience enable us to respond with solutions that achieve outcomes with value. Headquartered in Herndon, Virginia, Serco Inc. has approximately 9,000 employees and annual revenue of $1.7 billion. Serco Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Serco Group plc, a $5 billion international business that helps transform government and public services worldwide.