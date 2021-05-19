Smartronix Acquires C2S Consulting Group; Peter LaMontagne Quoted

Peter LaMontagne CEO Smartronix

Smartronix announced on Tuesday its acquisition of C2S Consulting Group (C2SCG). C2SCG is a full spectrum cloud solution provider specializing in the transformation of government customers in data-intensive environments through innovation, automation and adoption of hybrid and multi-cloud solutions. The financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed

“Joining the Smartronix team ensures a great career trajectory for our employees, access to a broader range of innovative solutions for our clients, and the ability to better leverage our automation and hybrid and multi-cloud solutions with an entirely new set of clients,” commented Brandee Daly C2SCG CEO and founder.

C2SCG will join Smartronix’s Cloud Solutions business unit under president John Sankovich . The company will utilize its deep technical expertise and cutting-edge solutions to strengthen Smartronix’s position as a cloud sector leader.

The acquisition will add over 50 highly skilled technical staff members to Smartronix’s workforce. C2SCG will expand Smartronix’s client base into the U.S. intelligence community and the Department of Homeland Security and strengthen its base within the Department of Defense (DOD) and federal civilian agencies.

Brandee Daly will join the Smartronix executive leadership team as executive vice president, and he will report directly to CEO Peter LaMontagne and will develop strategic client and cloud growth initiatives.

“C2SCG’s strong presence in the U.S. Intelligence Community and impressive technical depth significantly enhance our leadership position in the cloud solutions market,” s Peter LaMontagne, Smartonix’s CEO.

C2SCG’s exclusive financial advisor was Baird and its legal counsel was Miles & Stockbridge . Smartonix’s legal counsel was Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher .

“The acquisition of C2SCG strengthens our unique market position as a leader in multi-cloud solutions and digital transformation,” stated John Sankovich.