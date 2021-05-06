Unanet

Susie Perez Quinn Appointed NASA Chief of Staff; Bill Nelson Quoted

Carol Collins May 6, 2021 Executive Moves, News

Susie Perez Quinn Appointed NASA Chief of Staff; Bill Nelson Quoted
Susie Perez Quinn Chief of Staff NASA

Susie Perez Quinn, formerly director of government relations at the National Governors Association, has joined NASA as chief of staff and she will oversee day-to-day operations at the space agency's Washington, D.C., headquarters. 

She succeeds Bhavya Lal, who has held the role on an acting basis since Feb. 2021, and will help NASA Administrator Bill Nelson craft policies and programs in her new position, the agency said Thursday. 

Quinn worked on Capitol Hill for 17 years, which included time as chief of staff to Nelson when he was still serving as a senator, and played a key role in the development of bills such as the U.S. Commercial Space Launch Competitiveness Act

At the National Governors Association, she managed the agenda for the public policy organization's 55 members. 

“Susie has served as a dedicated and valuable public servant for almost two decades and her experience in federal, state, and local government will be an asset to NASA,” Nelson said of Quinn. 

Quinn holds a bachelor’s degree in political science and criminology from the University of South Florida and a master’s degree in political management from George Washington University

Tags

You may also be interested in...

Bob Kolasky

Bob Kolasky: CISA Gains Insight Into 2020’s SolarWinds Cyber Attack

Bob Kolasky, assistant director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency's (CISA) National Risk Management Center (NRMC), said his team has studied the software risks associated with last year's SolarWinds hack. SolarWinds was a Russian malware attack that affected Orion software in multiple federal agencies. Kolasky said NRMC assessed SolarWinds-related software risks over a span of four months.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved