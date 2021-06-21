Adm. Linda Fagan Succeeds Charles Ray as USCG Vice Commandant

Linda Fagan Vice Commandant USCG

Adm. Linda Fagan has assumed the role of the U.S. Coast Guard's (USCG) vice commandant to succeed Adm. Charles Ray, who held the role for three years.

Previously, Fagan led USCG's pacific operations as commander of the Coast Guard Pacific Area. Her area of responsibility covered oceans in the western U.S., Asia, Arctic areas and Antarctica, USCG said Friday.

“Adm. Fagan, it is an honor to welcome you as the first woman to serve as a four-star admiral in the U.S. Coast Guard, and I congratulate you as you assume the duties as our 32nd Vice Commandant," said Karl Schultz, USCG commandant.

Ray, in his time as USCG's vice commandant, led efforts to recapitalize its fleet of legacy aircraft and vessels. He retires after 40 years of service with the Coast Guard and is a recipient of the Department of Homeland Security's Distinguished Service Medal.