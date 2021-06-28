Lt. Gen. Anthony Cotton Nominated to Lead AF Global Strike Command

Anthony Cotton Deputy Commander AF Global Strike Command

Lt. Gen. Anthony Cotton, deputy commander of Air Force Global Strike Command (AFGSC) since October 2019, was nominated by President Biden to serve as AFGSC's next commander, Air Force Times reported Friday.

He will become the first African American to run the U.S. Air Force's nuclear enterprise if the Senate confirms the nomination and he is also in line to receive a promotion to the rank of general, the report says.

In his current capacity, Cotton helps oversee the organization that supports geographic combatant commands in global strike, strategic deterrence and combat operations.

He concurrently serves as deputy commander of Air Forces Strategic-Air at U.S. Strategic Command and previously served as the head of Air University.

His previous assignments included commander of the 20th Air Force, deputy director at the National Reconnaissance Office and senior military assistant to the Department of Defense undersecretary for intelligence.

An AFGSC spokesperson told Air Force Times that the service branch plans to hold a retirement ceremony for Gen. Timothy Ray, who has led AFGSC since August 2018.

The change in command leadership could take place as the Air Force looks to update its inventory of nuclear weapons, command systems and bomber planes.