SPA Selected as a 2021 Washington Post Top Workplace for Eighth Consecutive Year; William Vantine Quoted

Systems Planning and Analysis, Inc. (SPA) has been named a Top Workplace by The Washington Post for the eighth consecutive year in the Washington D.C. area.

“On behalf of the entire SPA team, I am incredibly honored to accept this very special recognition from The Washington Post as a Top Workplace for the eighth year in a row,” said SPA President and CEO Dr. William Vantine.

SPA provides innovative and data-driven knowledge-based solutions that integrate technical, operational, programmatic, policy, and business factors in support of important national security objectives.

“SPA is truly a special place. Our highly-skilled, dedicated team and their unwavering commitment to our clients’ missions and our Nation’s security sets us apart,” said Vantine. “I could not be more proud that our people believe so strongly in our company’s culture and mission. I want to thank every one of them for all they do for SPA and our great Nation.”

The Washington Post’s 2021 Top Workplaces are determined by anonymous employee feedback to a survey conducted by an independent research firm.