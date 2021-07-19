Unanet

Amanda Gentry Promoted to Lead Air Force Research Lab’s Sensors Directorate

Angeline Leishman July 19, 2021 Executive Moves, News

Amanda Gentry, formerly director of engineering at the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center's capabilities integration directorate, has been promoted as director of the sensors directorate at the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) and elevated to the Senior Executive Service.

She will oversee the development, demonstration and transition of sensing platforms designed for the military's space, air and cyber forces, AFRL said Friday.

“My first priority is to continue to grow a world-class team, and ensure they have the tools, facilities, and other resources they need to do the work,” Gentry said.

In her more recent position, she supervised a team of 100 engineers to develop requirements and plan acquisition strategies for the service branch's next-generation capabilities.

Gentry previously served as team lead for science and technology in the Joint Strike Fighter Program Office, where she oversaw an estimated $2 billion portfolio of externally funded research programs, and as F-35 materials subject matter expert at AFRL.

