Lumen Technologies Secures Potential $54M Task Order To Provide High-Speed Connectivity To U.S. Army Recruiting Command; Zain Ahmed Quoted

William McCormick July 22, 2021 Contract Awards, News, Technology

Lumen Technologies announced that the company secured a 12-year task order potentially worth $52 million awarded under the General Services Administration's 15-year, $50 billion Enterprise Infrastructure Solutions (EIS) program. The task order requires Lumen to provide secure high-speed connectivity to the U.S. Army Recruiting Command.

"Our high-speed connectivity will help U.S. Army Recruiting sites attract quality young men and women to serve in our great nation's military force. Lumen is providing modern communications and networking services to this crucial division that we count on to recruit people who are able to deploy, engage and succeed,” commented Zain Ahmed, Lumen deferral government business. 

Lumen will support the communication needs of the Army recruiting sites across the U.S. and U.S. territories by providing its high-speed internet and voice over internet protocol (VoIP) solutions. 

The company has vast experience supplying government agencies with cutting-edge adaptive networking, edge cloud, connected security and collaboration solutions over its carrier-class fiber network. Lumen’s platform for information technology (IT) modernization delivers the security and reliability government organizations need to execute critical missions. 

Enterprise Infrastructure Solutions (EIS) program is a multiple-award contract vehicle for federal government agencies to purchase IT and telecommunications infrastructure services. It gives federal agencies the flexibility and agility to migrate to modern communications and IT services that meet the stringent cybersecurity requirements of the U.S. government. 

