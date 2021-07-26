NSA’s Jason Wang: Intelligence Community to Need AI in the Future

Artificial Intelligence

Jason Wang, technical director of the National Security Agency's Computer and Analytic Sciences Research Group, said he predicts the intelligence community will need artificial intelligence to protect U.S. networks in the future.

Wang said at a virtual event on July 12th that intelligence community components need to pursue more partnerships to maximize capabilities against adversaries, according to an article published by NSA.

“At the NSA, with most of our industry and academic counterparts, our journey started in this area of natural language processing and computer vision — applying capabilities like machine transcription, machine translation … to our mission,” he stated.

Wang said NSA has been working to mature these foundational AI applications to support core missions, including the agency's cybersecurity triage mission.