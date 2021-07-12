VA, Startup Accelerator to Host Health Care Tech Pitch Competition

Breaking Boundaries Collaboration Challenge

The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) has partnered with California-based startup accelerator Founder Institute to identify emerging health care technologies through a pitch competition scheduled for Aug. 26th.

The Breaking Boundaries Collaboration Challenge will invite 20 innovators, entrepreneurs, startups and affiliates to pitch their ideas to leaders and staff members of the Veterans Health Administration Innovation Ecosystem and Innovators Network.

On the day of the pitch event, VA will hold a panel to discuss how entrepreneurs can work with industry to help former military personnel manage their health with the use of technology.

Speakers include Allison Amrhein, director of operations for VHA iNET; Ryan Micheletti, head of global operations at the Founder Institute; and Ryan Vega, chief officer in the VHA Office of Healthcare Innovation and Learning.

The department plans to name the winners of the challenge on Aug. 27th.