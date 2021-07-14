Verizon Named ‘Most Reliable Network’ In RootMetrics’ State of The Mobile Union Report; CTO Kyle Malady Quoted

Verizon

Verizon announced on Wednesday that the company remains the most reliable network in the latest RootMetrics’ latest 1H 2021 US State of the Mobile Union report. The company ranked first in accessibility, call and text award categories.

“Customers have come to expect a higher level of reliability and performance from their mobile network after spending the past 15 months largely connected to a wired internet connection,” commented Kyle Malady , Verizon’s chief technology officer.

“RootMetrics’ stringent nationwide drive-test methodology demonstrates that Verizon customers can expect unbeaten reliability and network performance whether they travel cross-town or cross-country,” added Malady.

The company’s well-known network was awarded best overall network performance and network reliability for the sixteenth consecutive time. Verizon has won best network performance more than any other wireless company in the history of RootMetrics testing.

The COVID-19 pandemic illustrated the value of network reliability. Morning Consult conducted a survey on Verizon’s behalf and network reliability was the most important factor to consumers when considering upgrades to a mobile plan, phone, or carrier, with nearly 9 in 10 Americans saying it is important.

The RootMetrics report reported Verizon won or shared an exceptional 738 Metro Area RootScore Awards out of 875 total chances. The company also won the most Network Speed RootScore Awards of any carrier at 85.

Verizon took home the Verizon registered 43 markets with median speeds of at least 40 Mbps, 117 Reliability RootScore Awards, more than all other carriers measured by RootMetrics.

RootMetrics conducted real-world tests by driving nearly 300,000 miles across the nation, covering all 50 states and 125 metro areas. RootMetrics testers conducted almost three million tests across seven categories. Their scientific methodology tests networks side-by-side, at the same time and in the same locations.