Johns Hopkins APL Receives Task Order to Support Space Systems Command Program

Space

The Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory (JHU APL) will help Space Systems Command understand space, air and surface domain events under a $26.75 million task order.

APL's program technical direction agents will perform work for the command at Los Angeles Air Force Base and explore approaches to safeguard U.S. space systems, the Department of Defense said Monday.

The task order is part of an indefinite-quantity/indefinite-delivery contract the Space and Missile Systems Center awarded in 2018. The original sole-source IDIQ award had a $93 million ceiling and covers systems engineering, specialized research and development and technical support services.

In December 2020, the center raised the potential value of APL's contract to $486 million through the award of a bilateral modification.