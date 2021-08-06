Gen. David Berger: Marine Corps Must Leverage Logistics to Boost Artificial Intelligence Technologies

Gen. David Berger Commandant U.S. Marine Corps

Gen. David Berger, commandant of the U.S. Marine Corps, said the service must focus on using logistics to boost artificial intelligence capabilities that can benefit potential future war, Fedscoop reported Thursday.

Emerging technologies that can create resilient tools and strengthen infrastructure are important factors in preparation for any possible war, Berger said during the Navy League’s Sea-Air-Space conference.

“If you think we are going to be able to [do] that in a human mind … that is not going to work,” he lamented on the reliance on humans to operate complex supply chains.

In April, National Defense Magazine reported that Berger underscored the need to trust AI to enhance the service’s capability to understand the environment and make decisions and ensure proper communication across the force.