Unanet

NNSA Seeks to Connect With Nuclear Tech Industry via New Website

Christine Thropp August 18, 2021 News, Technology

NNSA Seeks to Connect With Nuclear Tech Industry via New Website
U.S. Nuclear Nexus

The National Nuclear Security Administration has launched a new web portal that contains guidance for commercial nuclear industry, information about U.S. export control regulations for civilian nuclear technology, and other features that support nuclear nonproliferation efforts.

The U.S. Nuclear Nexus also provides training, tools and recommendations from NNSA and the Department of Energy's National Laboratory to promote understanding of understand export control compliance, nonproliferation and security standards, DOE said Tuesday.

In addition to supporting NNSA's nuclear nonproliferation efforts, the platform is designed to help boost U.S. nuclear technology competitiveness within the global market.

Nexus will also include material and resources for academics working in nuclear technology, according to future plans. Argonne National Laboratory maintains Nexus in collaboration with NNSA.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

Airgility

Airgility Selected for the AFWERX Revolutionizing USAF Flight Line Operations Challenge

Pramod Raheja, chief executive officer and co-founder of Airgility, announced on LinkedIn that the company has been selected to attend the AFWERX Revolutionizing USAF Flight Line Operations Challenge. Airgility was selected to attend under the Flightline Security Subtopic, where the company will be showcasing its MS-1 Kampe™, which features on-board autonomy & artificial intelligence. 

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved