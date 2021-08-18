NNSA Seeks to Connect With Nuclear Tech Industry via New Website

U.S. Nuclear Nexus

The National Nuclear Security Administration has launched a new web portal that contains guidance for commercial nuclear industry, information about U.S. export control regulations for civilian nuclear technology, and other features that support nuclear nonproliferation efforts.

The U.S. Nuclear Nexus also provides training, tools and recommendations from NNSA and the Department of Energy's National Laboratory to promote understanding of understand export control compliance, nonproliferation and security standards, DOE said Tuesday.

In addition to supporting NNSA's nuclear nonproliferation efforts, the platform is designed to help boost U.S. nuclear technology competitiveness within the global market.

Nexus will also include material and resources for academics working in nuclear technology, according to future plans. Argonne National Laboratory maintains Nexus in collaboration with NNSA.