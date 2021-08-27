Sev1Tech Achieves AWS Advanced Consulting Partner Status; Matt Jordan Quoted

Matt Jordan

Sev1Tech announced on Wednesday that the company has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Advanced Consulting Partner status in the AWS Partner Network (APN). Sev1Tech leverages the capabilities of AWS to deliver complete cloud services and a cloud management portfolio that provides agencies and enterprise customers with fast, flexible access to the cloud.

“Sev1Tech has been accelerating AWS adoption for our public and private sector customers, and I am proud of the work we do together throughout the federal government and private sector,” said Matt Jordan, vice president of Cloud Center of Excellence for Sev1Tech.

The company supports AWS customers through delivery of managed services, cloud networking, microservices architectures, migration readiness assessments, cloud security reviews and remediation, cost optimization and SecDevOps.

Sev1Tech, which is ISO 27017 certified for Cloud Security, offers FISMA High compliant cloud environments and codified cloud platforms that can reduce Authority to Operate timelines by 50% for public sector clients.

“Our capabilities run the gamut from complex hybrid architectures to microservices for digital commerce and managed services for government and private sector clients. With a clear focus on today’s most innovative cloud solutions, achieving the AWS Advanced Consulting Partner status represents the next step in our relationship with AWS while serving the mission critical needs of our clients.”

About Sev1Tech

Sev1Tech provides IT modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, engineering, training and program support services to U.S. government agencies and major commercial organizations. Headquartered in the Washington D.C. metro area, Sev1Tech is a trusted contractor supporting critical missions across the defense, intelligence, homeland security, space, and health markets.