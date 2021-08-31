Unanet

VA Exec Neil Evans Named Department’s Acting CIO

Nichols Martin August 31, 2021 Executive Moves, News

Neil Evans, chief officer of the Department of Veterans Affairs' Office of Connected Care, has been appointed to serve as the VA's chief information officer on an acting basis, Fedscoop reported Monday.

He will fill VA's top information executive role, succeeding Dominic Cussatt, who has transferred to the State Department.

Evans has been with the VA for two decades, having joined the agency after graduating from Johns Hopkins University's medical school and completing training at Osler Medical Residency.

VA's Office of Connected Care, which Evans leads, develops and implements digital health strategies across the agency. The VA executive also provided advisory services for the Federal Electronic Health Modernization Program Office.

