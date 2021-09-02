Accenture Acquires Gevity to Bolster Health Transformation Service Capabilities; Jeffrey Russell Quoted

Accenture

Accenture announced on Thursday that the Canadian branch of the company has acquired Gevity, a strategy and consulting service provider of innovative technology solutions focused on helping healthcare industry client, to expand its capabilities to deliver health transformation services in Canada and internationally.

“Gevity’s talented team and track record of success combined with Accenture's national leadership in transformation services and strong ecosystem partnerships will strengthen our capabilities from coast to coast,” said Jeffrey Russell, president of Accenture in Canada.

Gevity works with organizations that span the continuum of healthcare, from providers as well as public and private payers to regulators and healthcare non-profit stakeholder organizations.

The firm specializes in providing strategic consultancy services to health sector clients spanning capability areas such as health systems integration, informatics and analytics, and solution implementation and program management.

“Moreover, the acquisition positions Accenture to lead the wave of tech-enabled health innovation that places people's health at the center to improve access, experience, and outcomes,” Russell added.

About Accenture

