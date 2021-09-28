Former IBM Exec David Hathaway Named ManTech EVP, Defense Sector GM; Chairman Kevin Phillips Quoted

David Hathaway EVP

David Hathaway has been named as ManTech International ’s executive vice president and general manager of the company’s defense sector.

In his new role, Hathaway will be responsible for leading strategic and operational initiatives for ManTech’s DOD customers and will report to COO Matt Tait, the company announced Tuesday.

“David is a respected technology expert with deep insights on all DOD military agencies’ missions and will be a great leader for the Defense Sector’s continued success,” said five-time Wash100 Award winner Kevin Phillips , Mantech’s CEO, president and chairman.

Hathaway’s previous experience notably includes his position as an active duty Communications-Computer Systems Officer for the U.S. Air Force, where he managed communications networks, IT acquisition and research and development programs at the Pentagon and at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

COO Matt Tait noted that Hathaway’s military duty, coupled with his experience in executive leadership and operational support, will help the new EVP drive the delivery of innovative technologies to ManTech’s defense customers.

“His deep knowledge of technology and first-hand experience managing large, successful enterprises in our space make him the perfect fit for ManTech and will take our leadership in the Defense sector to the next level,” Tait continued.

Prior to joining ManTech, Hathaway served as IBM’s vice president and partner of the Defense and Intelligence Industry, among other executive leadership roles with the company. Previously, Hathaway also held the role of senior vice president of programs at Vectrus Systems Corporation, where he supported DOD and IC customers.

Hathaway will succeed Andrew Twomey, who has served as ManTech’s Defense Sector leader since 2015 and will transition to a new strategic role within the company.