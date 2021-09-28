Jacobs Selected for Seven Pools on GSA ASTRO IDIQ; Bruce Crawford Quoted

Bruce Crawford Jacobs

Jacobs has secured seven awards on the General Services Administration’s ASTRO contract to strengthen lifecycle digital services and technologies for the Department of Defense and joint forces.

Under the potential ten-year, multi-billion dollar, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract, Jacobs’ work will span seven ASTRO pools including mission operations, space, ground, data operations, development/systems integration, training and research, the company said Tuesday.

"These awards on GSA's highly anticipated ASTRO contract enable Jacobs to deliver full lifecycle digital solutions and cutting-edge technologies to ensure interoperability, resilience and assurance for the DoD and the joint forces," said Bruce Crawford , Jacobs Critical Mission Solutions senior vice president of strategic development.

Crawford, who recently moderated a panel discussion at GovCon Wire’s Cybersecurity in National Security summit, added that Jacobs has a “unique blend of mission experience, cyber and intelligence capabilities, and user-informed innovation” that will assist the company in its work under the ASTRO contract.

The ASTRO contract vehicle, managed by GSA’s Federal Systems Integration and Management Center and sponsored by the Department of Defense, covers a scope of services and products that focus on the development, operation, integration, maintenance and support of various platforms including manned, unmanned and optionally-manned systems across all domains.

This award follows Jacobs’ previous win of a prime position on the Defense Intelligence Agency's SITE III IDIQ contract earlier this year. The new ASTRO win will allow the company to continue their work supporting the DoD in critical mission initiatives.