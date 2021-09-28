Noblis Secures $263M DTRA Contract to Advise Cooperative Threat Reduction Program Implementation: CEO Amr ElSawy Quoted

Amr ElSawy President

The U.S. Department of Defense’s Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA) has awarded Noblis with a five-year, $263 million prime contract to advance the implementation of the Cooperative Threat Reduction (CTR) program.

Noblis said Tuesday that the science and technology strategy provider will advise the DTRA on key CTR Program missions that work to reduce or eliminate weapons of mass destruction threats and related materials.

Two-time Wash100 Award recipient Amr ElSawy , president and CEO of Noblis, said the company will leverage their extensive federal advisory experience to “deliver efficient, rapid-response and forward-leaning solutions to help the CTR Directorate reduce threats to our Nation and allies."

Additionally, Glenn Hickok , president of Noblis MSD, said the company has “built a strong and diverse team” of large and small businesses that will assist in driving the contracted advisory services.

In a recent Executive Spotlight interview, Hickok discussed the company’s latest addition to their team with the recent acquisition of McKean Defense , explaining that the move will further enhance Noblis’ defense offerings to government customers. Hickok noted that the Noblis team is currently “thriving and driven to help our clients advance their critical missions.”