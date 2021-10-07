Unanet

Gen. Jacqueline Van Ovost Confirmed to Lead Transcom

Mary-Louise Hoffman October 7, 2021 Executive Moves, News

Gen. Jacqueline Van Ovost

The Senate confirmed Gen. Jacqueline Van Ovost by voice vote Friday to serve as the next leader of U.S. Transportation Command, nearly seven months after President Biden nominated her to the position.

Van Ovost became the first woman appointed to run Transcom and was succeeded by Gen. Michael Minihan in her most recent role as head of Air Mobility Command, the U.S. Air Force said Wednesday.

Her previous assignments include service as deputy commander of AMC,, vice director of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and director of mobility forces at U.S. Central Command.

The Air Force Academy graduate logged more than 4,200 flight hours with multiple aircraft platforms such as C-32A and KC-135R.

