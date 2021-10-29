Grundy County, Illinois Selects CentralSquare Technologies Pro Suite to Improve Compliance, Speed Response Times; Chris Kindelspire Quoted

CentralSquare Technologies announced on Thursday that the company has been selected by Grundy County, Illinois to provide its Public Safety Suite Pro as its public safety suite including CAD, 911, RMS, and Jail.

“The Pro platform exploits other resources allowing for greater access into these modules when working in the field. This provides a greater situational awareness to our member agencies,” said Chris Kindelspire, Director Electronic Operations, Grundy County ETSB.

Grundy chose CentralSquare Pro Suite over other software platforms to improve compliance, speed response times and create data entry and module efficiencies. With the Pro Suite, Grundy County can integrate the platform with their current partner agency’s body camera systems, adhering to state law enforcement mandates.

With CentralSquare’s Pro Suite, Grundy County anticipates reduced time spent on dispatching calls and data entry due to improved mapping data, e-citation capabilities, integrated CAD on mobile devices, and Automated Vehicle Location capabilities.