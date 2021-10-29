Lockheed Martin Adds 300 New Jobs in F-16 Program; Danya Trent Quoted

Lockheed Martin has announced the addition of over 300 new jobs in F-16 production and sustainment areas at the company’s location in Greenville, South Carolina by the end of next year.

Lockheed said Monday the company is seeking to fill positions including airframe and power plant mechanics, avionics technicians, engineers, supervisors, tool makers and quality inspectors, among other roles, in support of its F-16 program.

Danya Trent , vice president of Lockheed Martin’s F-16 program said the new positions will bring more jobs to the area and enhance the company’s offerings to its government and commercial customers.

“Many of these positions are on the leading edge of our digital engineering efforts on our F-16 production line,” Trent explained. “This is an incredibly rewarding opportunity to join the team that sustains and produces the F-16 for armed forces around the world.”

While Lockheed is seeking eligible applicants with aircraft-specific experience, it is not required for some positions, and on-the-job training is available as needed. New hire incentives include $2,000 sign-on bonuses and up to $5,000 for relocation.

Additionally, Walt Lindsley , Lockheed’s Greenville site director noted that 35 percent of the company’s employees are veterans, and Lockheed has participated in several career events exclusively for transitioning military service members and veterans into the workforce.

In the Department of Defense’s recent Fiscal Year 2020 Defense Spending by State report, Lockheed Martin was listed as the top recipient of defense contracts, with a FY 2020 total of $72.9 billion received.