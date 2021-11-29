Cubic Secures Contract Amendment to Provide Weapon Effects Simulation Support for Canadian Army; Mike Knowles Quoted

Cubic Mission and Performance Solutions (CMPS), a Cubic Corporation business, has booked a two-year contract amendment from Public Service and Procurement Canada to continue providing live simulation support to the Canadian Army.

Under the Contractor Conducted Logistics Support contract amendment, CMPS will continue to provide logistics assistance services to the Canadian Weapon Effects Simulation program across four Canadian Forces Bases located in New Brunswick, Quebec, Ontario and Alberta through October 2023, the company said Monday.

Mike Knowles , president of Cubic Mission and Performance Solutions and senior vice president of Cubic Corporation, noted that the amendment continues the company’s long-standing partnership with the Canadian Army.

“This contract extension expands on the work we have accomplished together to effectively advance the Canadian Army’s live training experience, improve operational readiness, and reduce training costs,” Knowles explained.

The contract, which was originally awarded in 2003 on behalf of Canada’s Department of National Defence, covers services that address deficiencies in simulating the realistic effects of weapons used during force-on-force field training exercises, which is meant to improve the Canadian Army’s evaluation of tactics, techniques and procedures.

As part of the amendment, CMPS will provide support across new CWES capabilities including the Multi-Code Instrumented Harness Kit, the Tactical Armoured Patrol Vehicle, the Medium Support Vehicle System and the Urban Operations Training System.

Recently, CMPS was awarded a follow-on research and development contract from the U.S. Air Force to develop a high-capacity backbone prototype that will enable joint forces aerial communication.