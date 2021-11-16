DHS Implements New Cyber Talent Management System; Alejandro Mayorkas Quoted

The Department of Homeland Security has rolled out a new system for hiring, developing and retaining federal cybersecurity professionals.

DHS said Monday it aims to screen candidates based on competencies and speed up the recruitment process through the Cybersecurity Talent Management System (CMTS).

The department plans to initially use CMTS in efforts to help the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency and the Office of the Chief Information Officer fill high-priority roles before expanding the system’s application across the organization in 2022.

“As our nation continues to face an evolving threat landscape, we cannot rely only on traditional hiring tools to fill mission-critical vacancies,” said Alejandro Mayorkas, secretary of DHS and a 2021 Wash100 Award winner.

Applicants recruited via CTMS will become part of the DHS Cybersecurity Service, a team of federal employees tasked with protecting U.S. critical infrastructure.