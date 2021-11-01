Jacobs to Acquire BlackLynx; CEOSteve Demetriou Quoted

Jacobs has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire BlackLynx , a Rockville, Maryland-based software engineering firm, in a transaction whose financial terms have not been disclosed.

Under the acquisition, Jacobs will leverage BlackLynx’s artificial intelligence/machine learning, advanced edge processing and collection automation capabilities to strengthen its cyber, intelligence and digital solutions portfolio and expand its reach in the intelligence community market, the company said Monday.

The transaction notably broadens Jacobs’ position within the Intelligence Community to 14 out of 18 agencies.

Steve Demetriou , CEO and chair of Jacobs, said BlackLynx’s embedded analytics platform will help the company to process data more quickly and efficiently in support of federal government customer’s missions as edge computing continues to gain important ground across all domains.

“The combination of Jacobs’ deep domain knowledge and BlackLynx’s next-generation technology will unlock new opportunities to create a more connected and sustainable world,” Demetriou added.

Additionally, BlackLynx CEO Doug Wolfe said the business combination will create a “new trajectory” for BlackLynx’s software-enabled services and provide new opportunities for its employees and community partners.