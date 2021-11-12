Larry Frazier Named Iron Bow Director of Sales Strategy; Stu Strang Quoted

Larry Frazier , a former Cisco executive and retired U.S. Army veteran, has been tapped to lead sales strategy at Iron Bow Technologies , an information technology firm serving commercial, education and healthcare markets.

As director of sales strategy, Frazier will spearhead the execution of programmatic business, form strategic growth initiatives and drive the advancement of the company’s global sales practice , Iron Bow said Wednesday.

Stu Strang , senior vice president of Sales at Iron Bow, said Frazier’s role will be “fundamental” in accelerating the company’s innovation and transformation goals.

Of the new sales strategy director, Strang said, “His deep expertise in sales with some of the most reputable partners in the industry as well as his years of service to our country make him an invaluable addition to the team as we continue to deliver the best for our partners and customers, expand our sales team, and grow overall as a company.”

Prior to joining Iron Bow, Frazier spent nearly three years at Cisco, serving in roles including senior director of strategy and plans for the company’s workforce experience, as well as chief of staff for the office of the chief digital officer.

Previously, Frazier also held the role of senior technical executive advisor at the Defense Information Systems Agency, and he served for over 21 years in the U.S. military.