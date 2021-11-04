NASA Explores Potential Imaging Sensor Sources for ‘Landsat Next’ Mission

NASA has issued a request for information to identify potential industry sources of imaging sensor technology for future Earth observation satellites under the Landsat program.

A notice posted on SAM.gov says interested vendors, including underserved businesses, can submit capability statements for the Landsat Next Instrument Study through Nov. 17.

Specifically, the agency is interested in an imaging system that can measure up to 25 wavelengths of light and generate image and instrument ancillary data.

NASA intends for the Landsat Next observatory to process image reconstruction information from spacecraft and instrument ancillaries for eventual processing in-ground infrastructure.

The agency seeks input from the private sector to help inform the project design phase and expects to launch the mission sometime in 2029.