Raytheon Intelligence & Space Wins U.S. Army Contract for IFF Surveillance Capabilities; Denis Donohue Quoted

The U.S. Army has tapped Raytheon Technologies ’ intelligence and space business to improve its Mode 5 and ADS-B surveillance capabilities for use with the Army’s Identification Friend or Foe technologies. Work is expected to be completed in 2026.

As part of the potential five-year, $17.5 million indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract, Raytheon Intelligence & Space will deliver a range of products and services including digital control panels, APX-119 transponders, KIV-77 crypto modules, personality modules, mounting trays and crypto simulators for the Army’s Foreign Military Sales platforms, the company said Monday.

Denis Donohue , vice president of communications and airspace management systems for Raytheon Intelligence & Space, said the contract allows the company to deliver “critical” surveillance capabilities to the military in their mission to strengthen national security.

“It is our priority to help ensure our nation’s warfighters are properly equipped with increased situational awareness and stronger security functions,” Donohue stated.

Raytheon’s work under the contract is expected to improve the Identification Friend or Foe’s ability to identify aircraft, vehicles or forces as friendly, neutral or enemy through its air traffic control interrogation systems.