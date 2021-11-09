SambaNova Opens Applications for Enterprise AI Membership Program ELEVAITE; CEO Rodrigo Liang Quoted

SambaNova Systems has opened applications for its enterprise artificial intelligence membership program, ELEVAITE .

Under the program, the Palo Alto, California-based AI company said selected enterprises will receive guidance and support from SambaNova on starting and scaling their AI programs.

“With SambaNova ELEVAITE, enterprises will receive unmatched education and technical guidance that directly supports successful AI initiatives from conception to deployment, scalability, and ROI with market visibility for their technology leadership,” said Rodrigo Liang , SambaNova’s co-founder and CEO.

ELEVAITE membership also includes access to SambaNova’s Systems Reconfigurable Dataflow Architecture components, including the company’s DataFlow-as-a-Service and DataScale turnkey platforms, which reduces enterprise risk and represents SambaNova’s commitment to scalable deployment.

As part of the membership, SambaNova’s teams will analyze enterprise needs to deliver customized AI deployment guidance to organizations and help implement AI technologies such as Natural Language, Recommendation, Processing and Vision

SambaNova’s Vice President of product, Marshall Choy said that the program is best suited for companies across industries such as financial services, energy, manufacturing, healthcare and more, that are looking to drive new initiatives, improve their market standing and accelerate the growth of their AI capabilities.

The selection process for the membership program has commenced, and the first cohort program will begin in January 2022.