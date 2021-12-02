Cryptocurrency Executives to Appear Before House Financial Services Committee

The House Financial Services Committee announced that top executives from eight major cryptocurrency companies will appear before the House panel on Dec. 8 as lawmakers try to figure out ways to regulate the virtual currency, Reuters reported Wednesday.

The House committee said the hearing will address “the challenges and benefits of financial innovation.”

Some of the executives who will testify before policymakers are Circle CEO Jeremy Allaire; FTX Trading CEO Sam Bankman-Fried; Paxos CEO Chad Cascarilla; Denelle Dixon, CEO of the Stellar Development Foundation; Bitfury CEO Brian Brooks; and Alesia Haas, chief financial officer of Coinbase Global.