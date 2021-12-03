DOD Asks Defense Officials to Report Vaccination Contract Clause Refusals

The Office of the Undersecretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment has released a memorandum requiring Department of Defense components to submit weekly reports about federal contractors who have refused to sign a contract clause to implement the White House’s vaccination mandate. The policy will take effect on Dec. 9th.

DOD leaders must report to Defense Pricing and Contracting when a company refuses to accept a new contract or modification worth $10 million and above or when the vendor’s refusal will have a major impact on military missions, according to a memo signed by DPC Principal Director John Tenaglia.

In September, President Biden ordered federal workers to get fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in a move to curb the spread of the disease.

The Safer Federal Workforce Task Force initially set the deadline for federal contractors and subcontractors to comply with the mandatory vaccination requirement on Dec. 8th. However, the White House pushed back the deadline to Jan. 4th in line with the new rule from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services and the emergency temporary standard of the Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration.