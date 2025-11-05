Gen. Stephen Davis. The Air Force general assumed leadership of AFGSC.
Gen. Stephen Davis took command of Air Force Global Strike Command during a change of command ceremony on Tuesday at Barksdale Air Force Base in Louisiana.
Gen. Stephen Davis/Air Force Global Strike Command
//

Gen. Stephen Davis Assumes Leadership of Air Force Global Strike Command

2 mins read

Gen. Stephen Davis took command of Air Force Global Strike Command, or AFGSC, during a change of command ceremony on Tuesday at Barksdale Air Force Base in Louisiana.

The Air Force said Tuesday Davis succeeds Gen. Thomas Bussiere as head of AFGSC.

Davis described the command as the backbone of the Air Force and the joint force.

“This command underpins every operational plan in the Department of War with its long-range nuclear and conventional strike. If we fail, they fail,” the general said of AFGSC.

In his new role, Davis emphasized ensuring daily readiness, preparing for the future and continuing to strengthen the Global Strike team.

“We have been and we’ll continue to be – ‘Always Ready,’” he added.

As commander of AFGSC, he oversees more than 36 Airmen and weapons systems, including the service’s intercontinental ballistic missiles and bomber aircraft. The command provides global strike capability, strategic deterrence and combat support to U.S. Strategic Command and other geographic combatant commands.

In addition to leading AFGSC, he will also serve as commander of Air Forces Strategic-Air, USSTRATCOM.

Who Is Gen. Stephen Davis?

Davis most recently served as the inspector general for the Department of the Air Force at the Pentagon.

Before becoming the Air Force’s inspector general, he served as director of global power programs within the Office of the Assistant Secretary of Acquisition, Technology and Logistics in Arlington, Virginia. 

His previous joint assignments include director of global operations at Headquarters USSTRATCOM; principal assistant deputy administrator for military applications at the National Nuclear Security Administration; and assistant deputy director of nuclear, homeland defense and current operations, J33, the Joint Staff.

Related Articles

The Pentagon. A draft DOD memo proposes broad changes to the defense acquisition system.
Pentagon Draft Memo Signals Overhaul of Acquisition Process

The Department of Defense is preparing to implement major changes to how it buys weapons and technology as part of a push to promote competition, reduce bureaucracy and expedite the delivery of capabilities to warfighters, Breaking Defense reported Tuesday. “Every process, board and review must justify its existence by demonstrating how it accelerates capability delivery to meet warfighter needs,” according to a draft memo obtained by Breaking Defense. “Speed to capability delivery is now our organizing principle: the decisive factor in maintaining deterrence and warfighting advantage.” The six-page document, first reported by Politico, comes just days before Defense Secretary Pete

DOE seal. The Department of Energy has renewed five National Quantum Research Centers with a $625 million investment.
DOE Renews National Quantum Research Centers With $625M Investment

The Department of Energy has announced a $625 million funding renewal for its five National Quantum Information Science Research Centers, or NQISRCs, established under the National Quantum Initiative Act of 2018. The Energy Department said Tuesday the initiative aims to advance U.S. quantum science and technology by aligning research with national priorities, accelerating research and development and enhancing the quantum innovation ecosystem. Awards will span up to five years, with fiscal year 2025 funding set at $125 million and additional funding dependent on congressional approval. Which Centers Will Receive Funding? The renewed centers include Brookhaven’s Co-design Center for Quantum Advantage, Fermi’s

Timothy Walsh, assistant secretary at DOE's Office of Environmental Management. Walsh comments about DOE's Paducah site plan
DOE Opens Proposal Submission to Build AI Data Centers at Paducah Site in Kentucky

The Department of Energy’s Office of Environmental Management is soliciting proposals from U.S. companies capable of constructing and operating artificial intelligence data centers at the agency’s Paducah site in Kentucky. The initiative aims to utilize federal land for energy and data infrastructure development and promote American leadership in AI, the agency said Tuesday. What Is the Goal of the DOE’s Paducah AI Data Center Project? The solicitation supports energy and AI executive orders that President Donald Trump signed since January, including the Removing Barriers to American Leadership in Artificial Intelligence EO. “Thanks to President Trump’s leadership, America is ushering in