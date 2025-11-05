Gen. Stephen Davis took command of Air Force Global Strike Command, or AFGSC, during a change of command ceremony on Tuesday at Barksdale Air Force Base in Louisiana.

The Air Force said Tuesday Davis succeeds Gen. Thomas Bussiere as head of AFGSC.

Davis described the command as the backbone of the Air Force and the joint force.

“This command underpins every operational plan in the Department of War with its long-range nuclear and conventional strike. If we fail, they fail,” the general said of AFGSC.

In his new role, Davis emphasized ensuring daily readiness, preparing for the future and continuing to strengthen the Global Strike team.

“We have been and we’ll continue to be – ‘Always Ready,’” he added.

As commander of AFGSC, he oversees more than 36 Airmen and weapons systems, including the service’s intercontinental ballistic missiles and bomber aircraft. The command provides global strike capability, strategic deterrence and combat support to U.S. Strategic Command and other geographic combatant commands.

In addition to leading AFGSC, he will also serve as commander of Air Forces Strategic-Air, USSTRATCOM.

Who Is Gen. Stephen Davis?

Davis most recently served as the inspector general for the Department of the Air Force at the Pentagon.

Before becoming the Air Force’s inspector general, he served as director of global power programs within the Office of the Assistant Secretary of Acquisition, Technology and Logistics in Arlington, Virginia.

His previous joint assignments include director of global operations at Headquarters USSTRATCOM; principal assistant deputy administrator for military applications at the National Nuclear Security Administration; and assistant deputy director of nuclear, homeland defense and current operations, J33, the Joint Staff.