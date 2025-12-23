The Department of War will add xAI for Government to GenAI.mil, its bespoke platform that brings generative artificial intelligence capabilities to all civilians, contractors and military personnel under DOW.

The department said Monday that it entered into an agreement with xAI for the company’s suite of frontier‑grade capabilities, which are based on the Grok family of models. DOW expects initial deployment in early 2026.

What Does xAI for Government Offer to the Pentagon?

The agreement enables Pentagon personnel to use xAI for Government at Impact Level 5 environments, where handling controlled unclassified information, or CUI, is part of daily workflows.

Launched in July, xAI for Government also provides federal, state and local government agencies with access to agentic tools, application programming interfaces and real-time global insights generated from the social media site X.

xAI for Government will be the second frontier AI that the DOW integrated into GenAI.mil, following the integration of Google’s Gemini for Government into the platform in early December.

Is Grok Available to Government Agencies?

The integration of xAI for Government into GenAI.mil comes a few months after xAI signed a OneGov deal with the General Services Administration to make Grok 4 and Grok 4 Fast AI models available for $0.42 for government use.

According to Elon Musk, CEO of xAI and a 2025 Wash100 Award winner, the company’s frontier AI models will drive innovation and mission efficiency across the U.S. government.