Air Force Global Strike Command has carried out a test launch of an unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile from the Western Test Range at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California to evaluate the reliability, readiness and accuracy of the weapon system.

On Wednesday, the command said the 625th Strategic Operations Squadron initiated the test, designated GT 254, from a U.S. Navy E-6B Mercury aircraft. The airmen utilized the Airborne Launch Control System, which serves as an alternate launch method for the Minuteman.

“GT 254 is not just a launch – it’s a comprehensive assessment to verify and validate the ICBM system’s ability to perform its critical mission,” commented Lt. Col. Karrie Wray, commander of the 576th Flight Test Squadron. “The data collected during the test is invaluable in ensuring the continued reliability and accuracy of the ICBM weapon system.”

What Did the Air Force Discover?

The Air Force reported that the unarmed missile’s reentry vehicle traveled about 4,200 miles to the Ronald Reagan Ballistic Missile Defense Test Site, or RTS, at the Kwajalein Atoll in the Republic of the Marshall Islands.

RTS is equipped with advanced sensors, including high-fidelity metric and signature radars and telemetry. During the terminal phase of the missile’s flight, an RTS team collected and analyzed data to evaluate system performance.

Gen. S.L. Davis, commander of AFGSC, emphasized the importance of maintaining the readiness of Minuteman III, which has been in service for over 50 years, as the command transitions to the new LGM-35A Sentinel.

“GT 254 helps fulfill that commitment, ensuring its continued accuracy and reliability,” he stated.