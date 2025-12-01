Alicia Jackson, director of ARPA-H. Jackson issued a new letter addressed to the ARPA-H community
Alicia Jackson, director of the Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health, identified new ARPA-H initiatives and encouraged innovators to join agency funding opportunities in a letter.
Alicia Jackson/ARPA-H
New ARPA-H Director Details Health Tech Initiatives, Pushes for Broader Partnerships With Innovators

Alicia Jackson, the new director of the Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health, identified recent ARPA-H initiatives and called for innovators to introduce new technologies that can improve the nation’s healthcare systems in a letter addressed to stakeholders.

What Projects Has ARPA-H Launched So Far?

One of the achievements that Jackson identified in the letter is the Universal Patching and Remediation for Autonomous Defense, or UPGRADE, a program that aims to develop automated cyber defense tools for hospitals.

UPGRADE, launched in November, has already identified performer teams that will work on projects addressing vulnerabilities associated with medical devices.

“Since my arrival only one month ago, we’re back in business and taking the bull by the horns: we’ve launched and awarded efforts spanning the gamut of health, from distributed biomanufacturing of genetic medicines, to automated cyber patches for our embattled hospitals, to new tools that will make the United States the safest place to have a baby,” Jackson, who was appointed ARPA-H director in October, wrote in the letter.

What Is ARPA-H Seeking From Innovators?

The agency leader also stressed the role of industry to advance the mission of ARPA-H. She noted some recent technologies developed to improve healthcare, such as 3D-printing organs, a tool that enables joints to heal, and a platform that can predict drug safety and efficacy prior to clinical trials.

Jackson is inviting researchers, start-ups and companies to engage with ARPA-H through upcoming Proposers’ Days and join open funding opportunities.

“By convening and inspiring the best innovators from around the world, we strive to make the seemingly impossible not just possible, but probable,” she stated.

