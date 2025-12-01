Alicia Jackson, the new director of the Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health, identified recent ARPA-H initiatives and called for innovators to introduce new technologies that can improve the nation’s healthcare systems in a letter addressed to stakeholders.

What Projects Has ARPA-H Launched So Far?

One of the achievements that Jackson identified in the letter is the Universal Patching and Remediation for Autonomous Defense, or UPGRADE, a program that aims to develop automated cyber defense tools for hospitals.

UPGRADE, launched in November, has already identified performer teams that will work on projects addressing vulnerabilities associated with medical devices.

“Since my arrival only one month ago, we’re back in business and taking the bull by the horns: we’ve launched and awarded efforts spanning the gamut of health, from distributed biomanufacturing of genetic medicines, to automated cyber patches for our embattled hospitals, to new tools that will make the United States the safest place to have a baby,” Jackson, who was appointed ARPA-H director in October, wrote in the letter.

What other technologies are revolutionizing federal healthcare? Find out at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2025 Healthcare Summit on Feb. 12. The event will feature leaders from the Defense Health Agency, National Institutes of Health, and other government and industry organizations to discuss healthcare innovation and modernization of IT systems. Secure your tickets to this critical GovCon summit today.

What Is ARPA-H Seeking From Innovators?

The agency leader also stressed the role of industry to advance the mission of ARPA-H. She noted some recent technologies developed to improve healthcare, such as 3D-printing organs, a tool that enables joints to heal, and a platform that can predict drug safety and efficacy prior to clinical trials.

Jackson is inviting researchers, start-ups and companies to engage with ARPA-H through upcoming Proposers’ Days and join open funding opportunities.

“By convening and inspiring the best innovators from around the world, we strive to make the seemingly impossible not just possible, but probable,” she stated.