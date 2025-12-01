Ralph Abraham Appointed as CDC Principal Deputy Director

Ralph Abraham, a former Louisiana health official, has been named principal deputy director at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, The Hill reported Tuesday.

According to the publication, an internal CDC directory lists Abraham’s name, although it remains unclear when he began the job. The email associated with him at the agency was not functional.

Who Is Ralph Abraham?

In 2024, Abraham was named surgeon general of the Louisiana Department of Health.

In this capacity, he was responsible for developing health policy, advancing wellness and disease prevention, and coordinating with other state agencies to improve health outcomes in Louisiana, according to his profile.

He served three terms in Congress for Louisiana’s 5th Congressional District.

He practiced as a veterinarian for a decade and earned his medical degree from the Louisiana State University School of Medicine.

Abraham is a general family practitioner, aviation medical examiner and flight instructor who served in the Mississippi National Guard Special Forces from 1986 to 1989, according to his congressional biography.