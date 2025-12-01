Ralph Abraham. Louisiana’s surgeon general has been named CDC’s principal deputy director.
Ralph Abraham has been named principal deputy director at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Photo: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
//

Ralph Abraham Appointed as CDC Principal Deputy Director

1 min read

Ralph Abraham, a former Louisiana health official, has been named principal deputy director at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, The Hill reported Tuesday.

According to the publication, an internal CDC directory lists Abraham’s name, although it remains unclear when he began the job. The email associated with him at the agency was not functional.

Ralph Abraham Appointed as CDC Principal Deputy Director

Engage with top government and industry experts at the Potomac Officers Club’s rescheduled 2025 Healthcare Summit on Feb. 12, to explore the latest in healthcare technology, citizen user experience, and innovative solutions transforming federal healthcare. Secure your spot today for this premier GovCon networking event!

Who Is Ralph Abraham?

In 2024, Abraham was named surgeon general of the Louisiana Department of Health.

In this capacity, he was responsible for developing health policy, advancing wellness and disease prevention, and coordinating with other state agencies to improve health outcomes in Louisiana, according to his profile.

He served three terms in Congress for Louisiana’s 5th Congressional District. 

He practiced as a veterinarian for a decade and earned his medical degree from the Louisiana State University School of Medicine.

Abraham is a general family practitioner, aviation medical examiner and flight instructor who served in the Mississippi National Guard Special Forces from 1986 to 1989, according to his congressional biography.

Related Articles

David Bottom. The former SEC CIO has joined Consulting Services Group as CISO.
David Bottom Departs SEC, Joins Consulting Services Group as CISO

David Bottom has stepped down as chief information officer at the Securities and Exchange Commission to join Consulting Services Group as chief information security officer. “It has been an honor to serve at the SEC with colleagues dedicated to protecting investors, maintaining fair, orderly, and efficient markets, and facilitating capital formation,” Bottom wrote in a LinkedIn post Monday.  In his announcement, the former CIO at SEC highlighted his new focus at CSG, a company that provides consulting, global telecommunications, DevSecOps, IT, intelligence analysis and logistics support services for public and public sector customers. “At CSG, I look forward to advancing

Martin Kulldorff. The biostatistician and epidemiologist has joined HHS ASPE as chief science officer.
HHS Appoints Martin Kulldorff as Chief Science Officer for ASPE

The Department of Health and Human Services has named Martin Kulldorff, a biostatistician and epidemiologist, chief science officer for the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Planning and Evaluation, or ASPE. Connect with leading government and industry executives at the Potomac Officers Club’s rescheduled 2025 Healthcare Summit on Feb. 12. Explore the latest advancements transforming federal healthcare. Reserve your spot today! In a statement published Monday, HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said he is pleased to welcome Kulldorff to his team “to help develop bold, evidence-based policies to Make America Healthy Again.”  What Does ASPE Do? ASPE provides policy

The Department of War's logo. DOW plans to put a price cap on certain IT products procured through resellers
War Department Plans to Cap IT Products Purchased Through Resellers

The Department of War plans to impose a 5 percent cap on fees that value-added resellers charge for certain IT products, according to a draft memo obtained by Federal News Network. The undated document from Michael Duffey, under secretary of war for acquisition and sustainment, said the change will affect IT products under special item number, or SIN, 3341 sold through the General Services Administration’s schedule contract. SIN 3341 covers the acquisition of new electronic equipment, such as desktops and laptops, storage devices, servers, routers, switches, and audio, video and communications equipment. Get updates about ongoing modernization efforts across government