Unmanned system. The JIATF 401 is building an online platform for buying counter-UAS systems across government
Brig. Gen. Matt Ross, head of the Army-led Joint Interagency Task Force 401, said the counter-drone marketplace will provide data on how each system performs to enable customers to select the products that best suit their needs.
Army-Led Task Force Building Online Marketplace to Accelerate Procurement of Counter-Drone Systems

The Army-led Joint Interagency Task Force 401, or JIATF 401, is planning an online marketplace where military and intelligence leaders can quickly and more easily pick and purchase counter-unmanned aerial systems, or c-UAS, from various vendors, Breaking Defense reported Monday.

According to Brig. Gen. Matt Ross, director of the task force, the c-UAS marketplace will coincide with the UAS marketplace that the Army is also building.

“We are going to establish a UAS and counter-UAS marketplace that will provide authoritative data on how each of these systems performs under varying conditions and allow users or customers to select a tool that’s right for them,” he told reporters. “We’ve got a wide variety of counter-UAS tools, and I actually think that we need all of them, because depending on where you are or what threat you’re focused on, your requirements will be slightly different.”’

What Will the Army c-UAS Marketplace Offer?

Ross did not divulge the types of drones that will be available on the marketplace, but shared that the online platform will likely offer drone detectors and non-kinetic effectors.

“Today, if we were to field a counter-UAS solution around some critical infrastructure in the US, we would likely not include an explosive warhead,” he explained. “So, we would want a low-collateral interceptor if we’re going to use a kinetic interceptor, opposed to an explosive solution that might be more appropriate for a combat environment.”

He added that the task force has not set a launch date or determined how many systems will be available. JIATF 401 does not yet have a dedicated budget, but it will likely utilize funding from its operations and maintenance, research and development, and procurement budgets.

The task force plans to host a counter-UAS summit in the coming weeks to coordinate with interagency partners on how it intends to test and evaluate systems that would be added to the marketplace.

What Is JIATF 401?

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, a 2025 Wash100 winner, established JIATF 401 in August to replace the Joint Counter-small Unmanned Aircraft Systems Office. The task force is in charge of efforts to accelerate the delivery of c-UAS to warfighters.

