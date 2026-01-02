The General Services Administration has been making OneGov agreements with some of America’s biggest technology companies, including Google , Microsoft , Meta , Amazon Web Services , OpenAI and xAI .

OneGov, according to GSA, is intended to leverage the federal government’s collective spending power to standardize terms and pricing and streamline agencies’ access to vital IT tools.

In April 2025, Josh Gruenbaum , commissioner of GSA’s Federal Acquisition Service and a Wash100 awardee, called the procurement strategy a “ big win ” not just for government but for industry as well.

“We’re creating a more consistent, scalable and efficient way to buy technology—one that benefits agencies, [original equipment manufacturers] and taxpayers alike,” he said. “We expect this approach to have similar success and benefits across other categories.”

How Does OneGov Work?

Agencies traditionally award separate contracts for the same services, leading to duplicative efforts and premium pricing.

Under a OneGov agreement, GSA directly negotiates with original equipment manufacturers, or OEMs, to eliminate markups and secure discounts of up to 90 percent off.

Although a significant portion of the government’s technology purchases go through value-added resellers, Lawrence Hale , assistant commissioner of the IT category in GSA’s Federal Acquisition Service, assured that OneGov will not eliminate resellers.

According to the official, resellers can serve as authorized partners or subcontractors for OEMs, FedScoop reported.

OneGov is also intended to improve security and transparency .

Which Technologies Are Covered By OneGov?

Right now, OneGov is focusing on securing discounts for digital offerings, such as cloud, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity and productivity tools.

GSA’s deal with Google , for instance, provides agencies access to AI-optimized commercial cloud capabilities, Gemini large language models, NotebookLM deep research platform and and agentic tools for only $0.47 per agency.

Meanwhile, Palo Alto Networks is offering agencies up to 60 percent discounts on its AI, cloud, software and other digital defense services.

What Is GSA’s Long-Term Plan for OneGov?

GSA wants OneGov to eventually evolve and include other technology areas, including hardware, platforms and infrastructure.

Moreover, the agency hopes that the OneGov strategy will establish a deeper partnership with tech companies.

Hale commented that the initiative is more than just “one-time purchases ,” NextGov/FCW reported in September.

“If your solutions deliver measurable value, whether that’s cost savings, security improvements or operational efficiency gains, there’s a clear path to expanding those solutions across agencies,” he explained. “This creates the business case for companies who invest in government specific enhancements or customization.”