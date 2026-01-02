Marine Corps Unveils Drone Training Initiative

The U.S. Marine Corps has introduced a training and certification program to rapidly expand the number of qualified operators of small attack drones.

What Is the Goal of the USMC Drone Training Program?

The Department of War said Wednesday the initiative seeks to formalize training for operators of small attack drones, including Neros Archer and other first-person-view, or FPV, systems built from commercial off-the-shelf technology.

The training program supports the department’s plan to deploy tens of thousands—and eventually hundreds of thousands—of attack drones across all service branches starting in March 2026. The framework, which builds on recent FPV drone competitions and operational certifications, aims to certify FPV attack drone operators across all reconnaissance battalions, infantry and littoral combat units by May.

What Training Does the Program Offer?

Developed by Training and Education Command, the program includes six pilot courses and eight certifications covering operator, payload specialist and instructor roles.

“We are fielding these courses as pilot programs to move quickly while maintaining our commitment to quality training and safety,” said Lt. Gen. Benjamin Watson , commanding general of Training and Education Command. “This allows us to validate all aspects of the training, from prerequisites and instructional methods to resourcing needs and certification standards, ensuring that we refine and perfect the curriculum before it becomes part of our long-term training framework.”

How Will the Marine Corps Implement the Drone Training Program?

The Marine Corps has designated seven organizations as regional training hubs authorized to immediately launch pilot courses. These hubs include schools under Training and Education Command, the 1st and 2nd Marine Divisions, III Marine Expeditionary Force and Marine Forces Special Operations Command.

The Weapons Training Battalion at Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, will operate as the interim central hub to help standardize training, safety and certification. The battalion will also gather lessons learned and lead efforts to adapt training to new payloads, platforms and evolving operational requirements.

How Is the Pentagon Ramping Up Drone Dominance Efforts?

The DOW is accelerating its push to dominate the future battlefield with unmanned aerial systems, issuing new policies, forming interagency task forces and streamlining acquisition to rapidly build and field drones for U.S. forces.

In early December, the Pentagon issued a request for information under its Drone Dominance program , signaling plans to procure more than 200,000 small UAS capable of one-way attack missions by 2027. The effort will include four phases, allowing commercial firms to compete to supply low-cost, attritable systems.

In July, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, a Wash100 awardee, issued a memo reshaping the department’s drone policy , rescinding restrictive acquisition rules that previously limited production and access to small drones. The guidance directs authorities closer to operational commanders and aims to expand the U.S. drone manufacturing base by qualifying hundreds of American products for military purchase.

To address evolving threats posed by hostile drones, the War Department established the Joint Interagency Task Force, or JIATF, 401 in August , replacing the Joint Counter‑small Unmanned Aircraft Systems Office. Director authorities include streamlined procurement and up to $50 million in discretionary funding to accelerate counter‑UAS delivery to warfighters.

The task force brings together interagency expertise to unify and speed up counter‑drone acquisition, testing and operational deployment.