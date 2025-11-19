The U.S. Army has identified nine installations as candidates to host microreactor power plants under its Janus Program, while the Defense Innovation Unit released an Area of Interest notice to solicit commercial technologies for advanced nuclear power.

This nuclear initiative is designed to provide secure, resilient and reliable energy for national defense installations and critical missions, aligning with the mandate of Executive Order 14299 for advanced nuclear reactor technologies, the Army said Tuesday.

What Installations Were Selected for the Janus Program?

The Army conducted comprehensive analysis and on-site evaluations to identify optimal locations for the program. The assessment focused on mission-critical installations’ energy requirements, resilience gaps, power infrastructure, environmental factors and technical feasibility.

The nine selected sites are Fort Benning, Fort Bragg, Fort Campbell, Fort Drum, Fort Hood, Fort Wainwright, Holston Army Ammunition Plant, Joint Base Lewis-McChord and Redstone Arsenal.

How Does the Army-DIU Partnership Help the Janus Program?

The Army partnered with the DIU, utilizing its commercial solutions opening process and other transaction authority to solicit vendors for the Janus Program. DIU’s AOI notice seeks to gather industry input by collecting technical and operational feedback on the deployment of microreactors at military installations.