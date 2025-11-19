U.S. Army logo. The U.S. Army has identified nine installations as microreactor power plant sites under its Janus Program.
The U.S. Army has identified nine installations as candidates to host microreactor power plants under its Janus Program.
Logo/army.mil
///

Army Advances Janus Program With Microreactor Site Selection, DIU Industry Solicitation

1 min read

The U.S. Army has identified nine installations as candidates to host microreactor power plants under its Janus Program, while the Defense Innovation Unit released an Area of Interest notice to solicit commercial technologies for advanced nuclear power.

Army Advances Janus Program With Microreactor Site Selection, DIU Industry Solicitation

Unlock the Army’s 2030 Vision. On June 18, the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Army Summit offers a deep dive into the programs and innovations driving the U.S. Army forward. Book your seat now!

This nuclear initiative is designed to provide secure, resilient and reliable energy for national defense installations and critical missions, aligning with the mandate of Executive Order 14299 for advanced nuclear reactor technologies, the Army said Tuesday.

What Installations Were Selected for the Janus Program?

The Army conducted comprehensive analysis and on-site evaluations to identify optimal locations for the program. The assessment focused on mission-critical installations’ energy requirements, resilience gaps, power infrastructure, environmental factors and technical feasibility.

The nine selected sites are Fort Benning, Fort Bragg, Fort Campbell, Fort Drum, Fort Hood, Fort Wainwright, Holston Army Ammunition Plant, Joint Base Lewis-McChord and Redstone Arsenal.

How Does the Army-DIU Partnership Help the Janus Program?

The Army partnered with the DIU, utilizing its commercial solutions opening process and other transaction authority to solicit vendors for the Janus Program. DIU’s AOI notice seeks to gather industry input by collecting technical and operational feedback on the deployment of microreactors at military installations.

Related Articles

Eric Moore. As acting dir of Army Research Lab, Moore will oversee work in quantum computing, materials and biotechnology
Eric Moore Named Army Research Lab’s Acting Director

The U.S. Army has appointed Eric Moore, a 40-year veteran of military and federal service, as acting director of the Combat Capabilities Development Command, or DEVCOM, Army Research Laboratory, or ARL. Attend the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Army Summit on June 18 and hear top officials discuss the service’s modernization and strategic priorities. Secure your spot today! In this capacity, Moore oversees the service’s technical experts across quantum computing, biotechnology, energy sciences, materials, human performance and other scientific areas, the Army said Tuesday. Who Is Eric Moore? Moore previously served as deputy to the commanding general at DEVCOM headquarters, directing

NIWC Pacific logo. Scientists at NIWC Pacific are advancing research on quantum-enhanced fiber optic gyroscopes.
NIWC Pacific Leads Research on Quantum-Enhanced Fiber Optic Gyroscopes

Scientists at the Naval Information Warfare Center, or NIWC, Pacific in San Diego are advancing research on quantum-enhanced fiber optic gyroscopes, or FOGs, to improve precision navigation for the U.S. Navy, DVIDS reported Monday. NIWC Pacific’s advancements in quantum-enhanced FOGs highlight the growing role of quantum technologies in defense. To dive deeper into these innovations, a panel discussion titled “Securing the Quantum Edge” will take place at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Defense R&D Summit on Jan. 29. Sign up today to join the conversation and learn how quantum technologies are shaping the future of defense.  The research team is

David Koch, R&D director at DLA. Koch discussed DLA's Tech Accelerator Team in a new interview
DLA Expanding Tech Industry Engagement Through Accelerator Team

The Defense Logistics Agency is advancing efforts to attract emerging companies and streamline internal practices through its Tech Accelerator Team, Federal News Network reported Tuesday. A panel discussion full of subject matter experts at Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Defense R&D Summit will tackle the critical subject of bridging the technology valley of death. Register now for this essential Jan. 29 GovCon networking event! How Is DLA Engaging New Commercial Partners? In an interview, David Koch, the director of research and development at DLA, said the Tech Accelerator Team was established to identify commercial technologies from non-traditional companies to address agency